OpenAI CEO Sam Altman becomes first person to get Indonesian 'golden visa'

OpenAI Chief Executive Officer Sam Altman is the first person to get an Indonesian golden visa as Southeast Asia’s largest economy seeks to draw foreign investors.
The country’s immigration authority issued a 10-year visa for Altman as he “has an international reputation and may bring benefits to Indonesia,” said Immigration Director General Silmy Karim in a statement. The co-founder of the ChatGPT creator would enjoy priority security screening at airports, longer stay periods and easier entry and exit processes, among other perks.
Since their debut last year, OpenAI’s tools have spurred a rush of investment into AI-supporting infrastructure by showcasing the potential of human-like intelligence using vast data centers.