OpenAI CEO Sam Altman marries partner Oliver Mulherin; see photos

Open AI chief executive office (CEO) Sam Altman married his partner, Oliver Mulherin, in an intimate wedding ceremony on Wednesday, according to American broadcaster NBC News.

Altman confirmed the report to NBC News on Thursday, after photos from the ceremony surfaced on social media platforms. Altman got married to Mulherin at an undisclosed beach location surrounded by close friends and family, the viral images showed.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

Altman, 38, is a leading face of the artificial intelligence (AI) boom and rose to global fame following the launch of OpenAI's chatbot ChatGPT in November 2022. Following the chatbot's massive success, he was also named as CEO of the year 2023 by Time Magazine in December last year.

Who is Oliver Mulherin



Altman's partner, Mulherin, is a San Francisco-based software engineer. Mulherin was previously associated with Mark Zuckerberg's Meta and holds a degree from University of Melbourne.

Notably, the newly-wed couple had attended the White House dinner in June 2023, that US President Joe Biden hosted for Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Altman-OpenAI board feud Notably, the OpenAI CEO had taken the technology industry by storm following his November ouster from the US-based artificial intelligence research organisation over a clash with the board members. He returned to OpenAI less than five days after his exit, after over 730 employees at the AI firm threatened to quit unless Altman was reinstated.

Altman, while speaking to Time Magazine on the OpenAI debacle at the December event, had said it proved to be a learning experience for him. We always said that some moment like this would come," said Altman. "I didn't think it was going to come so soon, but I think we are stronger for having gone through it." the OpenAI said.

OpenAI, launched in 2015, aims to revolutionise the AI world. Its popular tech product ChatGPT is credited with being the fastest-growing consumer application in history after it reached 100 million monthly active users in January, merely two months after launch.

(With inputs from agencies)