OpenAI talks funding at $750 bn valuation, could raise up to $100 bn

OpenAI has held preliminary talks with some investors about raising funds at a valuation of around $750 billion, the Information reported on Wednesday.

The ChatGPT maker could raise as much as $100 billion, the report said, citing people with knowledge of the discussions.

Reuters could not immediately verify the report and OpenAI did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

If finalized, the talks would represent a roughly 50 per cent jump from OpenAI's reported $500 billion valuation in October, following a deal in which current and former employees sold about $6.6 billion worth of shares.

Separately, Microsoft-backed OpenAI is preparing for what could be among the largest IPOs ever, with a potential valuation of up to $1 trillion. The company has been laying the groundwork to go public and may file with securities regulators as early as the second half of 2026, Reuters has reported.