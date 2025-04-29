'Our old relationship of integration with US is now over': Canadian PM

Speaking to supporters, Carney declared, “Canada now finds itself at a hinge moment of history”. “Our old relationship of integration with the US is now over. We are over the shock of the American betrayal,” he said.

ALSO READ: Donald Trump's influence looms over Canada's poll as Liberals win Carney further warned, “America wants our land, our resources, our water, our country. These are not idle threats.”

He emphasised the importance of unity in Canada’s response to these challenges. “President Trump is trying to break us so that America can own us. That will never, ever happen,” he said. The Prime Minister also declared that his upcoming talks with Trump would focus on negotiating a fair economic and security relationship. “This is Canada, and we decide what happens here,” Carney asserted. “We will fight back with everything we have to get the best deal for Canada.”

Carney’s vision for the future was clear, offering the slogan, ‘Canada strong, Canada free, Canada forever’.

ALSO READ | How Trump made Mike Carney's Liberal Party win a lost election in Canada However, Carney’s Liberal Party is expected to fall short of an outright majority, according to projections. The Liberals are forecast to win enough seats in Canada’s 343-member Parliament to continue governing, though as a minority. A party needs 172 seats to secure a majority government.

The election result marks a stunning comeback for the Liberals, who had been facing near-certain defeat until US President Donald Trump’s annexation threats and trade war with Canada sparked a nationalist backlash.

Defeat for Conservatives and NDP

In defeat, Pierre Poilievre, leader of the Conservative Party, conceded late on Monday.

Poilievre had aimed to turn the election into a referendum on former Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, whose popularity suffered due to the rising cost of living and an influx of immigrants. However, Trump’s attacks on Canada reshaped the political landscape, leading to Trudeau’s resignation and Carney’s rise to leadership. “Canadians have opted for a razor-thin minority government, a virtual tie in the vote count. I would like to congratulate Prime Minister Carney on leading this minority government,” he said. Poilievre acknowledged that while there would be opportunities to debate and disagree, “tonight we come together as Canadians.”

New Democratic Party leader Jagmeet Singh also suffered a blow, losing his seat and stepping down as party leader. Singh, a prominent Sikh-Canadian lawmaker, expressed his support for Carney, saying, "Carney will represent all Canadians and protect our country and its sovereignty from the threats of Donald Trump.”

Liberals poised for minority win