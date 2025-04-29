With millions single, China's youth turn to livestreams to find 'true love'

In China, a growing number of young singles are turning to livestreamed video chats to find love, and they are doing it in front of thousands of viewers.

Hosted by ‘cyber matchmakers’, these video chatrooms offer a new way to meet people — blending live conversation, entertainment, and a bit of courage, as participants put themselves out there while an audience watches and comments in real time.

The number of single people in China over the age of 15 reached a record 240 million in 2023, according to government data. Facing a rapidly aging population and falling birth rates, the Chinese government has been encouraging young people to marry and have more children. Last year, the State Council, China’s cabinet, instructed local governments to create more dating opportunities for youth.

ALSO READ: A boy in love, a girl's 'no', and how it led to the making of Pope Francis “We should actively foster a new type of marriage and childbearing culture,” Chinese President Xi Jinping said in a speech in 2023. For Chen, dating was never easy. Shy and introverted, he used to call himself “mutai solo”, a slang phrase meaning someone who has been single since birth.

Also Read

But everything changed when he entered a livestreamed chatroom hosted by Tian Xin, a popular cyber matchmaker on Xiaohongshu, also known as RedNote, a Chinese social media platform.

By day, Tian works at a tech company. By night, she becomes a matchmaker, hosting virtual group dates where she breaks the ice, moderates conversations, cracks jokes, and sometimes gives relationship advice. Her account has attracted over 130,000 followers.

“Empathy is the most important thing. You need to be empathetic to what people say,” Tian told The Associated Press.

At 11 pm on a weekday, more than 800 viewers joined Tian’s video chatroom. Love-themed Chinese pop songs played in the background. Eight participants appeared on camera in a grid format, while another dozen waited their turn in a digital queue.

Tian began by asking each participant a series of questions: their age, weight, height, job, income, location, zodiac sign, hobbies, and what they were looking for in a partner. “Do you have a talent or skills to show us?” Tian asked one participant, a PE teacher.

In response, the man took off his shirt and flexed his biceps and six-pack abs, causing laughter and applause from viewers.

ALSO READ: No love in China? US bans diplomats from dating Chinese nationals A comment quickly appeared in the chat with laughing emojis: “Lol. Is dating so competitive these days?”

After the introductions, the participants relaxed and talked about their daily lives. One woman removed her makeup on camera, another ate a late-night meal of fried chicken, while others shared stories about their work and routines.

As a busy medical student, Chen said he had little time to date. “The pressure of study and work is very strong. I don’t have time to socialise with people and make friends,” he said.

Chen’s situation is not unique. Over 30 per cent of young single people in China say that busy work schedules are the main reason they remain single, according to a 2025 report from iiMedia Research, a Chinese data analysis firm. In China, long working hours — often 12 hours a day, six days a week — are common in many industries.

As a result, many young people are adopting the ‘lying flat’ movement, choosing to work less and avoid societal pressures, including marriage.

For those who still want to find love, livestreamed matchmaking offers a refreshing change from traditional marriage markets, where families exchange profiles and arrange meetings for their children.

Christine Zhang said she preferred livestreaming over dating apps because it felt more personal. “You can see more than just photos on profiles in livestreams. You can see how one person speaks and acts,” Zhang said.

Zhang became a regular viewer of Tian’s livestreams, where Chen was also a frequent participant. Sometimes, he danced or sang on camera, charming the audience.

One night, in front of hundreds of viewers, Zhang gathered her courage and confessed that she had a crush on Chen.

Viewers cheered her bravery, and Tian encouraged them to connect privately. After exchanging messages, Chen and Zhang eventually met in person a few months later.

Today, nearly a year later, they are in a serious relationship. Both say they feel lucky to have met each other. “Finding love is hard. I had to muster the courage to share my feelings in front of the camera,” Zhang said. “I think only those who are brave find love.”

ALSO READ: