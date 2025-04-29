Trump orders compulsory English for truckers; Sikh groups voice concerns

US President Donald Trump has signed an executive order directing all truck drivers in the US must be good at speaking and understanding English. Sikh groups are worried that this rule could hurt truckers from their community.

The order, called ‘Enforcing Commonsense Rules of the Road for America’s Truck Drivers’, says truck drivers are very important for the US’ economy, safety, and people’s jobs.

Trump said in the order that English, which he has referred to as the United States’ official national language, should be a “non-negotiable safety requirement” for professional drivers. “They should be able to read and understand traffic signs, communicate with traffic safety, border patrol, agricultural checkpoints, and cargo weight-limit station officers,” Trump said.

ALSO READ: 'I run the country & the world': Donald Trump touts control in second term The order also reads, “Drivers need to provide feedback to their employers and customers and receive related directions in English. This is common sense,” and enforcing English rules will make American roads safer.

“My administration will enforce the law to protect the safety of American truckers, drivers, passengers, and others, including by upholding the safety enforcement regulations that ensure that anyone behind the wheel of a commercial vehicle is properly qualified and proficient in our national language, English,” Trump said.

Also Read

Sikh coalition group worried with the order

However, the Sikh Coalition, a group that supports Sikh rights, said it is very worried about the rule.

“We understand that, under this order, Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy will be directed to rescind and replace guidance to strengthen inspection procedures for compliance with English proficiency requirements’,” the group said.

ALSO READ: Donald Trump's influence looms over Canada's poll as Liberals win The Sikh Coalition pointed out that about 150,000 Sikhs work in the trucking industry in the US, and 90 per cent of them are drivers.

They said, “Our community has played a vital role in meeting the high demand for drivers and alleviating the stress of driver shortages on American consumers and the economy; more than 30,000 Sikh drivers joined the industry between 2016 and 2018, contributing significantly to this critical sector prior to supply chain problems in 2020. Sikhs help drive — quite literally — the American economy,” the group said.

Sikh Coalition anticipates discriminatory impact

The Sikh Coalition is still studying the rule closely but warned, “We are concerned that it could have a discriminatory impact on Sikh truck drivers and create unnecessary barriers to employment for qualified individuals.”

ALSO READ: US passes 'Take It Down Act' to battle deepfake nudes, awaits Trump's nod The order also says it is Trump’s policy to “support America’s truckers and safeguard our roadways by enforcing the commonsense English-language requirement for commercial motor vehicle drivers and removing needless regulatory burdens that undermine the working conditions of America’s truck drivers. This order will help ensure a safe, secure, and efficient motor carrier industry.”

Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy said he is taking quick action. Within 60 days, he will carry out steps to make working conditions better for truck drivers.

He criticised the previous rules and said, “Federal law is clear: a driver who cannot sufficiently read or speak English, our national language, and understand road signs is unqualified to drive a commercial motor vehicle in America. This commonsense standard should have never been abandoned. This Department will always put America’s truck drivers first.”

The Department of Transportation said that not enforcing English rules properly could cause accidents. They said there have been cases where truck drivers’ inability to read signs or speak English led to deadly crashes.

[With inputs from PTI]