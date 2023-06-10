Home / World News / Over 5,800 people evacuated after Kakhovka dam collapse

Over 5,800 people evacuated after Kakhovka dam collapse

As water is draining from the Kakhovka reservoir, there is a threat to the supply of drinking water to 4,000 local residents

IANS Moscow
Over 5,800 people evacuated after Kakhovka dam collapse

1 min read Last Updated : Jun 10 2023 | 2:20 AM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

More than 5,800 people, including 243 children, have been evacuated from the flooded areas of the Kherson region after the Kakhovka hydroelectric power plant dam collapsed, a local official has said.

In total, 22,273 houses in 17 settlements were affected in the Kherson region and the rise in water level can last up to 10 days, Xinhua news agency reported, citing a Telegram post by Vladimir Saldo, the acting Governor of the region.

As water is draining from the Kakhovka reservoir, there is a threat to the supply of drinking water to 4,000 local residents, he added.

The Kakhovka hydroelectric power plant was destroyed on Tuesday, causing a decrease in the dam water level and massive flooding in nearby areas.

--IANS

int/sha

Also Read

Damage to Russian-occupied dam submerges Ukrainian island community

Zelenskyy visits flooded area as five dead in Russian-occupied town

Ukraine dam breach to have economic, ecological consequences: Expert

UN official warns of consequences of destruction of Ukrainian dam

Ukraine brands Russia 'terrorist state' to open hearings at top UN court

Canada joins US in hearings against Mexico's proposed ban on GM corn

Top headlines: Show-cause notice to Xiaomi, worried Byju's investors & more

Credit Suisse loses three more investment bankers to Banco Santander

Ukraine launched 'counteroffensive' but 'failed' to accomplish goals: Putin

Plan to privatise Sri Lanka Telecom delayed over national security concerns

Topics :Russia Ukraine ConflictUkraine civil wardam

First Published: Jun 10 2023 | 9:26 AM IST

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story