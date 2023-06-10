Home / India News / Top headlines: Show-cause notice to Xiaomi, worried Byju's investors & more

Top headlines: Show-cause notice to Xiaomi, worried Byju's investors & more

Business Standard brings you top news at this hour

BS Web Team New Delhi
Top headlines: Show-cause notice to Xiaomi, worried Byju's investors & more

Last Updated : Jun 10 2023 | 8:53 AM IST
FEMA authority slaps show-cause notices on Xiaomi, 3 foreign banks

The competent authority appointed under the Foreign Exchange Management Act (FEMA) has slapped show-cause notices on Xiaomi Technology India, its senior officials, and three foreign banks for alleged violations of forex rules. Read More
 
$1.2-billion loan dispute: Byju's' legal battle worries key investor

The legal battle between Byju’s and lenders in the US on the edtech firm’s $1.2-billion term loan B (TLB), along with the company skipping an interest payment of $40 million on the loan, has made the other investor Davidson Kempner Capital Management, “extremely concerned”, according to the people familiar with the matter. Read More
 
Swedish furnishing major IKEA to bring in funding arm, expand retail biz

Swedish furnishing major IKEA, part of the Ingka Group, is inviting its investment arm — Ingka Investments — to India, a senior company executive said during an interaction in New Delhi. The move suggests that the group is looking at India as a priority market. Read More
 
Go First lenders discuss revival plan; appoint new resolution professional

Go First’s lenders on Friday discussed the grounded airline’s revival plan and appointed Shailendra Ajmera, of consultancy EY, resolution professional. Read More
 
Documents in Trump's indictment were among US's most closely guarded

Top-secret documents were left on a ballroom stage for three months. Some of the nation’s most prized secrets spilled out of a box and were scattered across a floor. Others were stacked in a bathroom shower. An attack plan was waved in front of a writer. Read More

First Published: Jun 10 2023 | 8:53 AM IST

