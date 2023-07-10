Home / World News / Pak aims to get investment of $30-50 bn in next few yrs in agriculture: PM

Pak aims to get investment of $30-50 bn in next few yrs in agriculture: PM

Pakistan is aiming to get investment worth $30-50 billion in the next four to five years in agriculture under a programme to transform the economy, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said on Monday

Press Trust of India Islamabad
Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif

2 min read Last Updated : Jul 10 2023 | 11:14 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Pakistan is aiming to get investment worth USD 30-50 billion in the next four to five years in agriculture under a programme to transform the economy, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said on Monday.

Sharif said this while addressing a seminar on agriculture and food security in Islamabad which was also attended by Chief of Army Staff General Asim Munir.

He said that the landmark steps were being taken to exploit its full potential in agriculture and other domains under the ambit of the recently launched Special Investment Facilitation Council (SIFC).

He said the Green Pakistan Initiative, which is part of the SIFC, would be the second green revolution, paving the way for prosperity and progress in the country and the government anticipated an average investment of 30 to 50 billion dollars over the next four to five years.

Our efforts are focused to enhance productivity and transform barren land into fertile ground which will significantly bolster our revenues," he said, adding that envoys of many Gulf countries expressed their interest in investing in Pakistan in a recently held meeting.

The prime minister stated that the country cannot depend on loans.

Pakistan cannot take further loans. I, COAS or the finance minister cannot reveal how we managed to acquire a loan to try and avert a default, he said.

He said the aim of the programme was to revive agriculture and the economy and all measures were being taken to pull the country out of economic problems.

General Asim Munir in his address assured the people and the government of the army's full support for all the initiatives under the SIFC including the Green Pakistan Initiative.

Potential investors and experts from the UK, Italy, Spain, China, Bahrain, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Turkiye and various other countries also attended the seminar.

Pakistan has recently signed an agreement with the IMF to get a loan of USD 3 billion over a period of nine months which had averted the fear of default for a short term, but the country needs to make efforts to revive the economy.

Also Read

Shehbaz Sharif asks Nawaz to return Pakistan, become PM for fourth time

Pakistan PM Shehbaz ready to sacrifice political capital at IMF altar

Sale of petroleum products halves in Pakistan, high inflation to blame

Historical trail of Pakistan's powerful military enterprise: Explainer

Pakistan PM's office demands hike in budget defying cost-cutting policies

Putin hosted Russian mercenary leader Prigozhin at Kremlin after mutiny

Egypt inflation rate sets record high at 36.8% in June, official data show

Threads to add $8 bn to Meta annual revenue by 2025, says analyst

Indo-Pacific region on agenda for talks between Biden, Sunak in UK

Oil falls by 1% on China, US economic data, but OPEC+ cuts limit fall

Topics :Pakistan Agriculture

First Published: Jul 10 2023 | 11:14 PM IST

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story