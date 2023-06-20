Home / World News / Pak Army chief assures full support to Sharif's economic revival plan

COAS, General Asim Munir, has assured the Armys all-out support to complement the governments efforts to deal with the economic challenges facing the country, media reports said

IANS Islamabad
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 20 2023 | 4:40 PM IST
Pakistan's Chief of Army Staff (COAS), General Asim Munir, has assured the Armys all-out support to complement the governments efforts to deal with the economic challenges facing the country, media reports said.

The Army chief made these remarks during a high-level meeting chaired by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif in Islamabad on Tuesday, Geo News reported.

The huddle unveiled an elaborate 'Economic Revival Plan' in the wake of economic hardships being confronted by the country, an official statement issued by the PM's Office said.

Speaking on the occasion, General Munir assured the Army's all-out support to complement the government's efforts for economic revival, considered fundamental to the socio-economic prosperity of Pakistanis and for reclaiming the country's stature among the comity of nations, Geo News reported.

Sharif recalled that his government inherited an economy which was on the brink of collapse. With bold and difficult decisions, it is now being steered towards growth and development, he said.

"There are, however, massive challenges ahead. Export-oriented FDIs hold the key to economic revival. The government has, therefore, decided to adopt a holistic/whole-of-government approach which fosters partnerships within the federal and provincial governments for effective implementation and execution," the premier was quoted as saying at the meeting.

The investors would be given primacy and fast-track approvals through a well-coordinated approach, he added.

The premier also observed that the expected investments would create jobs and livelihoods for the youth and women.

"The focus should be on empowering the youth and women to realise their full potentials," Sharif said, Geo News reported.

--IANS

san/arm

First Published: Jun 20 2023 | 4:53 PM IST

Next Story