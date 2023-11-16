Home / World News / Pak court extends until Nov 20 stay against trial of Imran in cipher case

Pak court extends until Nov 20 stay against trial of Imran in cipher case

The appeal was filed against a single-member bench of the same court which last month upheld the trial of Khan in the Adiala Jail Rawalpindi where he has been incarcerated

Press Trust of India Islamabad
Photo: Bloomberg

1 min read Last Updated : Nov 16 2023 | 5:40 PM IST
A Pakistan high court Thursday extended until November 20 the stay against the jail trial of former prime minister Imran Khan in the cipher case.

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) bench comprising Justice Miangul Hassan Aurangzeb and Justice Saman Rafat Imtiaz extended the stay during the hearing of 71-year-old Khan's intra-court appeal against the jail trial.

The appeal was filed against a single-member bench of the same court which last month upheld the trial of Khan in the Adiala Jail Rawalpindi where he has been incarcerated.

According to Khan's Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf party, the IHC extended the stay of the cipher case trial under official secret act till Monday, November 20.

First Published: Nov 16 2023 | 5:40 PM IST

