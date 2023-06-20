Google Doodle honors Polish sculptor Magdalena on her 93rd birthday



Google recognised the multi-element artist in its Google Doodle on her 93rd birth anniversary. Google also shared a blog post where it shared the logic behind today's Doodle. The blog begins with, "Is it a tapestry or a sculpture? Magdalena Abakanowicz’s figures of woven fiber broke the mold when she pioneered a new category of art known as Abakans." Google Doodle is celebrating the 93rd birthday of Magdalena Abakanowicz, a famous Polish sculptor. The artist was born on June 20, 1930, under the communist regime, and World War II played a major role in shaping her life. The war deeply impacted her psyche, and she was forced into maturity at a very young age.



Magdalena Abakanowicz earned her top prize at the 1965 São Paulo International Art Biennale, which made her an internationally-acclaimed artist. Abakanowicz graduated from the Academy of Fine Arts in Warsaw in 1954. She started her career by painting 3 × 4 m gouaches on canvas, but her career kicked off when she created a series of monumental soft sculptures known as Abakans.



"Taking this idea, Abakanowicz began to create more than a thousand figures, or rather, human trunks, over the years." The human condition became the major topic of her work. According to Google's blog, "the artist was inspired by “The Crowd” sociological phenomenon — the idea that crowds act as a whole and individuals lose their individuality within it."



Google's blog also mentioned that "More than 100 one-person exhibitions were organised in museums and art galleries across Europe, both Americas, Japan, and Australia, day." One of her collections, called Agora, is considered her most important statement about Humanity permanently installed at Chicago Grant Park.