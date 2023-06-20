Daniel Zhang to step down as Alibaba CEO, Eddie Wu Yongming to succeed him

Zang, 51-year-old Chinese business executive, will be working in the company as chairman and CEO of Alibaba Cloud Intelligence Group, the company said in a statement on Tuesday. The change will take effect September 10, according to a report in the South China Morning Post.

Daniel Zhang has announced that he will be resigning as Alibaba Group Holding chairman and chief executive officer (CEO) in order to focus on Alibaba Cloud, the digital technology and intelligence backbone of the group.