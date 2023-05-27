Home / World News / Pak govt cancels diplomatic passports of 9 PTI leaders, launches crackdown

Pak govt cancels diplomatic passports of 9 PTI leaders, launches crackdown

IANS Islamabad
Last Updated : May 27 2023 | 3:30 PM IST
The government in Islamabad has cancelled the diplomatic passports of nine Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leaders.

The PTI leaders are Shah Mehmood Qureshi, Asad Umar, Azam Swati, Pervaiz Khattak, Ali Amin Gandapur, Farrukh Habib, Aun Abbas, Zartaj Gul and Ali Muhammad Khan, Samaa TV reported.

Moreover, the diplomatic passport of Sheikh Rashid Ahmed, an ally of the Imran Khan-led party, has also been suspended.

The government has launched an intensive crackdown on the PTI, detaining several of its leaders and supporters over the violence and arson perpetrated on May 9 following the arrest of Khan.

Since then, dozens of PTI leaders have quit the party, and politics altogether.

First Published: May 27 2023 | 4:21 PM IST

