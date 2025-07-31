Home / World News / Pak launches remote sensing satellite from China to tackle climate woes

Pak launches remote sensing satellite from China to tackle climate woes

The Satellite is expected to play a critical role in addressing pressing challenges including floods, landslides, glacier melt and deforestation

pakistan Flag
Pakistan on Thursday launched a new remote sensing satellite from China. (Photo: Shutterstock)
Press Trust of India Islamabad
1 min read Last Updated : Jul 31 2025 | 1:58 PM IST
Pakistan on Thursday launched a new remote sensing satellite from China aimed at enhancing its capacity to monitor and respond to climate change-related threats.

The satellite was launched from the Xichang Satellite Launch Centre in China with technical support from Pakistan's Space and Upper Atmosphere Research Commission (SUPARCO), which played a key role in the launch.

The Satellite is expected to play a critical role in addressing pressing challenges including floods, landslides, glacier melt and deforestation, according to state-run Radio Pakistan.

Planning and Development Minister Ahsan Iqbal hailed the development in a social media post: Today marks another proud moment for our nation as Pakistan successfully launches its fourth Earth Observation Satellite under the URAAN (flight) Pakistan Space Program from the XiChang Space Centre, China.

Iqbal praised SUPARCO's contribution and said the achievement reflects the growing strength of PakistanChina space cooperation. This milestone not only enhances Pakistan's technological capabilities but also takes PakistanChina Iron Brotherhood beyond the skies, he added in his post on X.

URAAN Pakistan is a transformative initiative designed to spotlight and advance crucial projects and reforms set forth in the country's national economic transformation plan.

Topics :Climate ChangePakistan China

First Published: Jul 31 2025 | 1:58 PM IST

