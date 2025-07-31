Russia strikes Kyiv with missiles, drone attack; 6 killed, 52 injured

Russia attacked Ukraine's capital with missiles and drones overnight, killing at least six people including a 6-year-old boy, Ukrainian authorities said Thursday.

Kyiv City Military Administration head Tymur Tkachenko said at least 52 other people were injured in the attacks, and that the number was likely to rise.

A large part of a nine-storey residential building collapsed after it was struck, Tkachenko added. Rescue teams were at the scene to rescue people trapped under the rubble.

Missile strike. Directly on a residential building. People are under the rubble. All services are on site, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy wrote on his official Telegram.