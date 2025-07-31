Home / World News / Russia strikes Kyiv with missiles, drone attack; 6 killed, 52 injured

Russia strikes Kyiv with missiles, drone attack; 6 killed, 52 injured

Kyiv City Military Administration head Tymur Tkachenko said at least 52 people were injured in the attacks, and that the number was likely to rise

Russia Ukraine conflict, Russia Ukraine
Russia attacked Ukraine's capital with missiles and drones overnight. Photo: Shutterstock
AP Kyiv
1 min read Last Updated : Jul 31 2025 | 12:13 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Russia attacked Ukraine's capital with missiles and drones overnight, killing at least six people including a 6-year-old boy, Ukrainian authorities said Thursday.

Kyiv City Military Administration head Tymur Tkachenko said at least 52 other people were injured in the attacks, and that the number was likely to rise.

A large part of a nine-storey residential building collapsed after it was struck, Tkachenko added. Rescue teams were at the scene to rescue people trapped under the rubble.

Missile strike. Directly on a residential building. People are under the rubble. All services are on site, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy wrote on his official Telegram.

Images from the scene showed plumes of smoke emanating from a partially damaged building and debris strewn on the ground.

At least 27 locations across Kyiv were hit by the attack, Tkachenko said, with the heaviest damage seen in the Solomianskyi and Sviatoshynskyi districts.

US President Donald Trump said Tuesday he's giving Russian President Vladimir Putin a shorter deadline August 8 for peace efforts to make progress or Washington will impose punitive sanctions and tariffs.

Western leaders have accused Putin of dragging his feet in US-led peace efforts in an attempt to capture more Ukrainian land.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories

  • Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

India, Russia can take their dead economies down together: Donald Trump

Chinese researchers suggest lasers to counter Musk's Starlink satellites

OpenAI revenue doubles to $12 bn, clocks in 700 mn weekly ChatGPT users

Triumphant in trade talks, Trump, his tariffs still face challenge in court

IS, al-Qaeda threat intense in Africa, with growing risks in Syria: UN

Topics :RussiaRussia Ukraine ConflictUkraine

First Published: Jul 31 2025 | 12:13 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story