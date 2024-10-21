Pak parl passes constitutional amendment bill capping chief justice's term

Pakistan's National Assembly passed the controversial 26th Constitution Amendment Bill, capping the chief justice's tenure for three years, early on Monday following an overnight debate, the country's media reported. During the voting in the 336-member National Assembly, 225 members supported the bill, the Dawn reported. The government needed 224 votes to pass the amendment. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp The Senate voted 65-4 on Sunday to approve the amendment with the required two-thirds majority. The ruling coalition needed the support of 64 members in the upper house of the parliament. Following its passage in both Houses of parliament, the bill will be sent to the president for his assent under Article 75 of the Constitution, according to Geo News.

The bill, approved by the cabinet on Sunday with the consensus among the ruling coalition partners, was presented in the Senate by Law Minister Azam Nazeer Tarar.

The bill included 22 clauses of amendments. The upper house passed the bill clause-wise and all clauses got the support of 65 senators.

The magic number was achieved in the Senate after Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl's five senators and two lawmakers of Balochistan National Party-Mengal voted in favour of the bill. The BNP-M favoured the amendment despite, violating the party line to abstain during the process.

The bill proposes to set up a 12-member commission to appoint the chief justice who will be appointed for three years.

The Cabinet approved the proposed draft of the controversial bill during a meeting chaired by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif after seeking consensus from the coalition partners, his office said.

According to a statement from the Prime Minister's Office, the cabinet decided to approve the bill in the wider interest of the country while adhering to the oath of national development and public welfare."



Ahead of the cabinet meeting, Prime Minister Shehbaz met with President Asif Ali Zardari for detailed discussions on the proposed constitutional amendment, during which the president was briefed and consulted, Express News reported.

Addressing a press conference before the start of the Senate session, Law Minister Tarar said that a new body is being created to appoint the judges. He said before the 18th Amendment, judges were appointed by the President on the advice of the Prime Minister.

He said the 'new-face' commission would consist of the Chief Justice, four senior-most apex court judges, two senators and two national assembly members MNAs - one of each will be from the opposition.

He said that the changes in the law would help to expedite the dispensation of justice by the apex court.