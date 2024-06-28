Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / World News / Pak Parliament passes tax-laden budget ahead of talks on fresh IMF loan

Pak Parliament passes tax-laden budget ahead of talks on fresh IMF loan

Pakistan is in talks with the IMF for a loan of $6 billion to $8 billion

Pakistan Finance Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb
Muhammad Aurangzeb, Pakistan’s finance minister, during an interview in Islamabad, Pakistan, on Friday, March 22, 2024. Aurangzeb said he's keen to tap Chinese investors by selling as much as $300 million in Panda bonds for the first time ever this y
Reuters
3 min read Last Updated : Jun 28 2024 | 2:58 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Pakistan's parliament on Friday passed the government's tax- heavy finance bill for the coming fiscal year ahead of more talks on a new IMF bailout as it seeks to avert a debt default for an economy growing at the slowest pace in South Asia.
 
The government presented the tax-loaded budget two weeks ago, drawing sharp criticism from opposition parties.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Finance Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb moved the finance bill in parliament, which was endorsed by the ruling alliance led by Prime Minster Shehbaz Sharif.
 
Speaker Sardar Ayaz Sadiq announced the passage of the bill in a live TV telecast.
 
Policymakers have set a challenging tax revenue target of 13 trillion rupees ($46.66 billion) for the year starting July 1, up about 40 per cent from the current year, in the national budget presented on July 12 that looked to strengthen the case for a new rescue deal with the International Monetary Fund (IMF).
 
Pakistan is in talks with the IMF for a loan of $6 billion to $8 billion.
 
The rise in the tax target is made up of a 48 per cent increase in direct taxes and a 35 per cent hike in indirect taxes over revised estimates of the current year. Non-tax revenue, including petroleum levies, is seen increasing by a whopping 64 per cent.
 

More From This Section

Biden's shaky debate has overseas allies steeling for Trump's return

Iran votes to replace Prez killed in chopper crash, but apathy remains high

Debate upshots: Trump punches, even when wrong, Biden bows, even with facts

China's Xi calls for 'bridges' amid trade, diplomatic & territory disputes

US to confront Russia at UN Security Council over North Korean weapons

The tax would increase to 18 per cent on textile and leather products as well as mobile phones besides a hike in the tax on capital gains from real estate.
 
Workers will also get hit with more direct tax on income.
Opposition parties, mainly parliamentarians backed by the jailed former Prime Minister Imran Khan, have rejected the budget, saying it will be highly inflationary.
 
Pakistan has projected a sharp drop in its fiscal deficit for the new financial year to 5.9 per cent of gross domestic product (GDP), from an upwardly revised estimate of 7.4 per cent for the current year.
 
Pakistan's central bank has also warned of possible inflationary effects from the budget, saying limited progress in structural reforms to broaden the tax base meant increased revenue must come from hiking taxes.
 
The upcoming year's growth target has been set at 3.6 per cent with inflation projected at 12 per cent.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)


Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Pakistan doesn't believe in perpetual hostility to India: Dy PM Dar

40 terrorists in Poonch-Rajouri sectors: Intel, security grids tightened

Pak govt announces Rs 10.20 reduction in petrol price ahead of Eid ul Adha

Pakistan budget sets big tax target of $46.66 bn ahead of IMF talks

News updates: US Fed leaves interest rates unchanged at 5.25%-5.5% again

Topics :Pakistan governmentPakistan armyHousing inflationfood inflationAsia economy

First Published: Jun 28 2024 | 2:58 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story