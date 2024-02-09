Pak poll results delayed, Imran Khan's party claims win in first results

About 12 hours after polls closed in Pakistan’s general election, the widely expected result of a return to power for three-time premier Nawaz Sharif is looking less certain.







Results have been delayed for hours after an election day marred by mobile phone services being suspended across the country and at least 12 people being killed in militant attacks in remote provinces bordering Afghanistan. An Election Commission of Pakistan official blamed “internet problems” in a brief news conference in the early hours of the morning on Friday, according to the Wall Street Journal. Results have been announced for only one of the 265 National Assembly seats being contested, and jailed former Prime Minister Imran Khan’s party, whose candidates have been forced to run as independents, is claiming a shock victory. It’s still too early to know if its assertions are correct.Sharif returned from exile in London and was acquitted of corruption charges last year, paving the way for him to run to lead Pakistan for a fourth time. He was seen by analysts as backed by the country’s powerful military as a political figure who could replace the popular Khan. Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

Any victory by Khan’s independents would be an unprecedented situation that could cause uncertainty about who forms the next government, adding to instability in a nuclear-armed country that has the fastest inflation in Asia, tensions with its neighbors, and terrorist threats at home.

This will be “probably the biggest election upset in Pakistan’s political history in the last 50 years,” said Mushahid Hussain Sayed, a senator with Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz — the party that was initially tipped to win the national vote.

The next leader will also need to navigate a heavy debt load and negotiate a new bailout from the International Monetary Fund. The country’s nine-month bailout program from the IMF, Pakistan’s 23rd since independence in 1947, expires next month.