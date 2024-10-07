Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / World News / Pak's anti-terrorism court sends 130 supporters of Imran's party to jail

Pak's anti-terrorism court sends 130 supporters of Imran's party to jail

The police on Saturday arrested 130 supporters of Khan's party, including lawyers, after they managed to reach historic Minar-e-Pakistan premises demanding the release of their leader

Imran khan
(Photo: Reuters)
Press Trust of India Lahore
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 07 2024 | 11:29 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

An anti-terrorism court in Pakistan on Monday sent 130 supporters of former premier Imran Khan's Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf party to jail on judicial remand for attacking police personnel during a protest in Lahore.

"ATC Lahore Judge Irfan Haider denied the police physical remand of 130 PTI workers and sent them to jail on judicial remand in as many as four cases related to attacking police and violation of public gathering during a protest outside historic Minar-e-Pakistan held on October 5," a court official told PTI after the hearing.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

He said the defence lawyers opposed sending the suspects to jail on judicial remand, requesting the court to release the PTI activists as the police have booked them in fake cases.

"They argued that police failed to collect any evidence in the shape of CCTV footage... They said that was enough to expose their lies in these cases," he said.

The court, however, sent them to jail on judicial remand.

The police on Saturday arrested 130 supporters of Khan's party, including lawyers, after they managed to reach historic Minar-e-Pakistan premises demanding the release of their leader.

More From This Section

Goldman upgrades call on Chinese stock on positive impact of stimulus blitz

'Trump's tax, spending plans would add twice as much debt as Harris'

US casualty insurers' stocks slump as hurricane season brings losses

German property market grows but industry cautious on slow economic rebound

Debt burden threatens poor countries' development goals: UN official

Lahore police booked over 200 PTI leaders and workers, including Khan, under terrorism charges.

Khan has been in jail since August last year in multiple cases.


Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Pak's separatist group claims bombing that killed 2 near Karachi airport

Jaishankar's Pak visit will likely start better relation: Farooq Abdullah

Islamabad on edge as Imran Khan supporters, police clash on streets: WATCH

EAM Jaishankar to visit Pakistan to attend meeting of SCO this month

Security increased in Pakistan ahead of protest by Imran Khan's party

Topics :Imran KhanPakistan

First Published: Oct 07 2024 | 11:29 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story