Pak security forces kill 11 terrorists in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province

Operations took place in various regions of the province on December 17 and 18, according to the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the media wing of the Pakistan Armed Forces

pakistan Flag
The first operation was conducted in the Tank district after receiving information about the presence of militants in the area (Photo: Shutterstock)
Press Trust of India Peshawar
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 19 2024 | 11:44 AM IST
Pakistani security forces gunned down 11 terrorists in three separate operations in the restive northwestern Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, authorities have said.

The operations took place in various regions of the province on December 17 and 18, according to the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the media wing of the Pakistan Armed Forces.

The first operation was conducted in the Tank district after receiving information about the presence of militants in the area.

Seven terrorists were killed during the operation.

The second operation took place in Datta Khel in the North Waziristan district where two terrorists were killed.

Two more terrorists were killed in the Mohmand district.

Weapons and ammunition were also recovered from the killed militants.

The third quarter (July-September) of 2024 saw a sharp increase in fatalities of terrorist violence and counter-terrorism campaigns in Pakistan, with a 90 per cent surge in violence, according to a report issued by the Centre for Research and Security Studies (CRSS).

A total of 722 people were killed, including civilians, security personnel, and outlaws, while 615 others were wounded in as many as 328 incidents recorded during the period under review.

Nearly 97 per cent of these fatalities occurred in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan marking the highest percentage in a decade, and over 92 per cent of these incidents of terror attacks and security forces' operations were recorded in the same provinces.

First Published: Dec 19 2024 | 11:44 AM IST

