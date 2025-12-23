Home / World News / Jailed Imran Khan calls for street movement against 'Asim Law' in Pakistan

Khan, 73, who has been in jail since August 2023, faces multiple cases launched against him since his ouster from power in April 2022

Imran Khan
Former Prime Minister of Pakistan, Imran Khan. (File Photo: Bloomberg)
Press Trust of India Lahore
1 min read Last Updated : Dec 23 2025 | 11:07 PM IST
Pakistan's jailed former prime minister Imran Khan has directed Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Sohail Afridi of his party to prepare for a street movement against "Asim Law", in an apparent reference to Chief of Defence Forces Asim Munir.

Khan, 73, who has been in jail since August 2023, faces multiple cases launched against him since his ouster from power in April 2022. He and his wife, Bushra Bibi, were sentenced to 17 years in jail each by a court on Saturday in the Toshakhana 2 corruption case.

"My message for Sohail Afridi is to prepare for a street movement. The entire nation must rise for its rights. To strive for justice is a sacred duty, and I am ready to lay down my life for Haqeeqi Azadi (true freedom) of my nation," Khan said in a post on X on Monday.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Imran KhanPakistan International News

First Published: Dec 23 2025 | 11:07 PM IST

