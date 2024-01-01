Home / World News / Pakistan police arrest 21 members of Taliban linked to deadly attacks

Pakistan police arrest 21 members of Taliban linked to deadly attacks

Acting on intelligence information, the arrests were made in the eastern Punjab province over the past two weeks, the provincial Counterterrorism Department said in a statement

The Counterterrorism Department provided a list of the suspects, the cases against them and their alleged affiliation (Photo: Pexels)
AP Multan (Pakistan)

2 min read Last Updated : Jan 01 2024 | 7:12 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN Icon

Pakistan's counterterrorism police said on Monday they arrested 21 members of outlawed militant group the Pakistani Taliban, which has been behind several deadly attacks across the country.

Acting on intelligence information, the arrests were made in the eastern Punjab province over the past two weeks, the provincial Counterterrorism Department said in a statement.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

The Pakistani Taliban, known as Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) is a separate group but allied with the Afghan Taliban, who seized power in Afghanistan in 2021 as US and NATO troops were in the final stages of their pullout from the country after 20 years of war.

The Counterterrorism Department provided a list of the suspects, the cases against them and their alleged affiliation. But the list did not give details about the attacks the militants were allegedly involved in, including the number of casualties.

The statement said that Mohammad Arshad, an alleged chief commander of the banned Baluch Nationalist Army which mostly operates in Pakistan's southwestern Baluchistan province, was also arrested.

Balochistan has been the scene of low-level insurgency by nationalists for more than two decades. They initially wanted a bigger share of provincial resources, but later initiated an insurgency for independence. The TTP and other domestic militant groups also operate in the province.

Also Read

Pakistan records 34% increase in militant attacks in November: Report

New era of peace in Manipur as Centre inks pact with militant outfit: CM

'Afghanistan headed to civil war with Taliban splitting into factions'

Pak decides not to back Taliban after it fails to rein in TTP group: Report

Viral blue-eyed chaiwala from Pak now owns a cafe in London, details here

Committed to 'managing' China-US ties 'responsibly': Biden to Xi Jinping

Russia launches record 90 drones on Ukraine during early hours of new year

Tsunami hits Japan after 7.5 magnitude quake, India issues helpline numbers

Israel shifts troops out of Gaza strip first time since war began

Japan earthquake: Roads crack, poles topple; tsunami warning issued

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :TalibanPakistan Terrorsimterrorist

First Published: Jan 01 2024 | 7:12 PM IST

Explore News

Companies

Kaynes Tech begins Rs 1,400 cr QIP; to acquire US-based firm for $2.5 mn

Not yet agreed to Zee's request for extension of deadline for merger: Sony

Technology News

Apple to halt sales of Watch Series 9, Ultra 2 in US over patent dispute

Apple iMac M3 review: Pricey, but a worthy all-in-one with good performance

India News

Centre's guidelines on new Covid-19 variant implemented in MP: CM Yadav

Allahabad HC rejects maintainability plea in Gyanvapi mosque dispute

Budget News

IPL auction 2024 LIVE updates: 333 players to go under hammer from 1 PM IST

IPL 2024 Auction: Complete list of players in Rs 2 crore base price

Next Story