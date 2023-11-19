Home / World News / Pakistan recalls widely-consumed syrup over potential health risks: Report

Pakistan recalls widely-consumed syrup over potential health risks: Report

The alert comes as a result of potential health risks associated with the incorrect usage of the syrup, commonly employed in the treatment and prevention of iron deficiency anemia.

ANI
Pharmacies have been instructed to halt the supply of batch L-083, and any remaining stock is to be quarantined and returned to the supplier or the manufacturing company. (Representative)

2 min read Last Updated : Nov 19 2023 | 7:16 AM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

The Drug Regulatory Authority of Pakistan (DRAP) has issued a public warning regarding the usage of batch L-083 of Weena Syrup, a widely consumed product produced by Ms Swat Pharmaceuticals in Saidu Sharif Swat, ARY News reported.

The alert comes as a result of potential health risks associated with the incorrect usage of the syrup, commonly employed in the treatment and prevention of iron deficiency anemia.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

According to the DRAP recall notice, the defective batch can lead to common side effects, including various gastrointestinal distress symptoms such as nausea, diarrhoea, vomiting, abdominal pain, constipation, and dark or discoloured stool. Citizens are strongly advised against using this specific batch of Weena Syrup, and the manufacturer has been directed to immediately recall the identified batch from the market, according to ARY News.

Pharmacies have been instructed to halt the supply of batch L-083, and any remaining stock is to be quarantined and returned to the supplier or the manufacturing company. To ensure the effective recall of the defective products, DRAP's regulatory field force and provincial health departments will increase surveillance in the market.

This announcement follows a recent ban imposed by the Punjab government on five cough syrups, prompted by a World Health Organisation (WHO) alert. The WHO investigation, initiated after a complaint from the Maldives, confirmed the presence of "excessive amounts of alcohol" in the cough syrups. Punjab's Caretaker Health Minister, Jamal Nasir, has vowed to extend the crackdown to all medical stores in the province to ensure the removal of the identified cough syrups from circulation.

Caretaker Minister Nasir emphasised that these companies were not only distributing their products within the country but also exporting them abroad. Strict actions are promised against those responsible for potentially tarnishing the country's reputation. The health ministry remains vigilant in safeguarding public health and maintaining the quality and safety standards of pharmaceutical products in the market, ARY News reported.

Also Read

Poisoned cough syrup traced to India reveals lapses in regulation

WHO issues alert over another India-made syrup, flags' substandard' quality

Cough syrup row: Zero tolerance on spurious medicines, says Mandaviya

India-made cold, cough medicines under WHO lens after nations flag concern

WHO raises alert on 'contaminated' India-made cough syrup in Iraq

Israel-Hamas war: Death toll from Oct 7 music festival massacre reaches 350

Biden stands firm against ceasefire, condemns West Bank violence in op-ed

Netanyahu faces battles on multiple fronts amid calls to free hostages

IDF raids Hamas sites in Gaza Strip, finds weapons, supplies in school

30,000 people join families of Israeli hostages on final march to Jerusalem

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :Pakistan Cough syruphealth problemsWorld Health Organisation

First Published: Nov 19 2023 | 7:16 AM IST

Explore News

Elections 2023

CM Gehlot accuses BJP of religious agenda ahead of Rajasthan polls 2023

BJP toppled Congress govt in MP by purchasing MLAs: Rahul Gandhi in MP

World Cup 2023

Curse of the knockouts: South Africa's choking history at the World Cups

ICC Cricket WC 2023: Disney Star wants to make Rs 30L from 10-sec ad slots

India News

Delhi's air quality 'very poor', vehicular emissions largest contributor

Diwali eve: Mumbai airport handles record 1,032 flights on November 11

Economy News

Despite visa hurdles, Indian student enrollment in US hits all-time high

Here's why India and UK are acting like cowards on the free trade agreement

Next Story