Pakistan reports two new polio cases, total tally rises to 39 this year

Pakistan has reported 39 polio cases this year, with two fresh cases of the crippling disease being detected in the Sindh province, authorities said on Sunday.

The latest cases were confirmed on Saturday in the Sanghar and Mirpurkhas districts of the province, the Dawn newspaper reported.

These come after four cases were reported a day earlier, jolting the country's efforts to eradicate the poliovirus.

According to the Regional Reference Laboratory for Polio Eradication in Islamabad, the newest victims are a girl and a boy.



These are the first polio cases from Mirpurkhas and Sanghar this year, the report quoted an official as saying. The prevalence of the virus had already been confirmed in the two neighbouring districts following multiple environmental samples testing positive for WPV1 since April, the official added.