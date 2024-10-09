Business Standard
Four new polio cases reported in Pakistan, tally rises to 32 this year

Four new polio cases reported in Pakistan, tally rises to 32 this year

The recommendations included strengthening routine immunisation to ensure that children receive all vaccinations. A second mass vaccination is being planned from October 28. (Photo: Shutterstock)

Press Trust of India Islamabad
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 09 2024 | 2:34 PM IST

At least four new cases of polio have been reported in Pakistan, taking the tally to 32 this year, according to an official statement.

Of the four new cases, three were reported from Sindh province and one from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province.

So far this year, 16 cases have been reported from Balochistan, 10 from Sindh, four from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and one each from Punjab and Islamabad. Currently only two out of seven regions i.e. Pakistan-occupied Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan are polio-free. The virus has reached five regions, including four provinces and the federal capital, according to the official data.

 

The Dawn newspaper reported that an official of the Health Ministry said that the Pakistan Polio Eradication Programme vaccinated nearly 33 million children under the age of five during a nationwide campaign in September this year.

The campaign aimed to protect children from the devastating effects of polio.

A comprehensive evaluation of the campaign was conducted to assess its outcome and identify areas for improvement. The review meeting, attended by key stakeholders, focused on the campaign's successes and challenges, as well as strategies for future vaccination efforts.

The September campaign marked a significant milestone in the country's polio eradication efforts. Despite facing numerous challenges, the programme managed to reach a large number of children, including those in high-risk areas, he said.

The PM's Focal Person for Polio Eradication Ayesha Raza Farooq has emphasised the importance of continued focus on addressing the remaining gaps in campaign operations. Stakeholders highlighted the progress made in key areas but also acknowledged the need for further improvements, he said.

The recommendations included strengthening routine immunisation to ensure that children receive all vaccinations. A second mass vaccination is being planned from October 28.

Pakistan and Afghanistan are the only countries in the world where polio remains endemic, according to the World Health Organisation.


First Published: Oct 09 2024 | 2:34 PM IST

