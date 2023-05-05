Pakistan's Ex-PM Imran to face indictment on May 10 in Toshakhana case

An Islamabad court on Friday announced that it will indict former Pakistan prime minister Imran Khan on May 10 in a case in which he allegedly hid the proceeds from the sale of state gifts.

The Toshakhana case was filed against Khan last year after the Election Commission of Pakistan ruled that he failed to declare the funds he received after selling the gifts given by foreign dignitaries.

A toshkhana is a treasure house where gifts that are received as honour from foreign dignitaries are stored.

Khan, 70, has challenged the maintainability of the case but Additional Sessions Judge Humayun Dilawar of the sessions court dismissed the pleas and objection regarding the jurisdiction after hearing arguments by the lawyers.