Home / World News / Pakistan's Ex-PM Imran to face indictment on May 10 in Toshakhana case

Pakistan's Ex-PM Imran to face indictment on May 10 in Toshakhana case

An Islamabad court on Friday announced that it will indict former Pakistan prime minister Imran Khan on May 10 in a case in which he allegedly hid the proceeds from the sale of state gifts

Press Trust of India Islamabad
Pakistan's Ex-PM Imran to face indictment on May 10 in Toshakhana case

1 min read Last Updated : May 05 2023 | 7:54 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

An Islamabad court on Friday announced that it will indict former Pakistan prime minister Imran Khan on May 10 in a case in which he allegedly hid the proceeds from the sale of state gifts.

The Toshakhana case was filed against Khan last year after the Election Commission of Pakistan ruled that he failed to declare the funds he received after selling the gifts given by foreign dignitaries.

A toshkhana is a treasure house where gifts that are received as honour from foreign dignitaries are stored.

Khan, 70, has challenged the maintainability of the case but Additional Sessions Judge Humayun Dilawar of the sessions court dismissed the pleas and objection regarding the jurisdiction after hearing arguments by the lawyers.

Also Read

Why are the police trying to arrest Imran Khan? All that you need to know

Toshakhana case: What's behind the arrest drama at Imran Khan's residence

Imran Khan says PM Shehbaz Sharif will have to take trust vote: Report

Security beefed up at Imran Khan's Lahore residence amid threats: Reports

It's behind me': Imran Khan takes a U-turn on US conspiracy' claim

Covid-19 no longer represents a global health emergency, says WHO

Vice-President Dhankhar reaches London for King Charles III's Coronation

US job growth beats expectations in April; unemployment rate falls to 3.4%

Pakistan may pay for discounted Russian crude in Chinese currency: Report

Strong, shallow earthquake jolts central Japan: 1 killed, 13 injured

Topics :Imran KhanPakistan

First Published: May 05 2023 | 8:14 PM IST

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story