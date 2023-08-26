Pakistan's Punjab govt seals 10 Lahore theatres over 'vulgar' performances

Pakistan's Punjab provincial government has sealed at least 10 mega commercial theatres here on the charges of 'promoting obscenity through women dancers', a top official said on Saturday.

The action by the caretaker government in the province came days after it slapped a ban on 25 female stage dancers/actresses and lodged an FIR against two of them for 'vulgar dances'. These dancers are facing bans of up to 10 years.

"More than 10 mega commercial theatres of Lahore have been sealed for promoting obscenity through women dancers," Punjab government Spokesperson and Information Minister Amir Mir said on Saturday.

He said that drama producers had given written assurances that they would not promote obscenity through women dancers. However, indecency continued, forcing the government to seal the theatres.

Mir said that monitoring of theatres in other parts of Punjab is underway, and similar action will be initiated on 'vulgar dance performances.'



Mir, who is the brother of known anchor Hamid Mir, said the Punjab government has also decided to amend the Drama Act to 'permanently ban dances' in theatres.

The minister further said the stage dancers involved in obscenity will likely be banned for five to 10 years.

Talking to PTI on Saturday, a theatre owner termed the caretaker government's action against the stage dancers/actresses and mega commercial theatres "very harsh."



"The government is acting like moral police. People do not come to theatres unless at least five dance performances are part of one show," he said, adding that theatre owners had asked the government not to ban dance performances.

He urged the government to review its policy and not commit economic murder of the people associated with the industry.