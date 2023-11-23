Home / World News / Pakistan's top court accepts jailed former premier Imran Khan's bail plea

Pakistan's top court accepts jailed former premier Imran Khan's bail plea

In March 2022, Khan and his foreign minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi were alleged to have violated the secret laws of the country while handling a communication (cipher) sent by Pakistan's embassy in US

Press Trust of India Islamabad
Former Pak PM Imran Khan. (Photo: Bloomberg)

1 min read Last Updated : Nov 23 2023 | 12:13 AM IST
Pakistan's Supreme Court on Wednesday accepted for hearing the bail plea of jailed former premier Imran Khan in the cipher case and issued notices to the Federation and Federal Investigation Agency (FIA), seeking their responses in the matter.

In March 2022, Khan and his foreign minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi were alleged to have violated the secret laws of the country while handling a communication (cipher) sent by Pakistan's embassy in Washington. The diplomatic cable reportedly went missing from Khan's possession.

A three-member bench comprising Justice Sardar Tariq Masood, Justice Ayesha A.

Topics :Imran KhanPakistan

First Published: Nov 23 2023 | 12:08 AM IST

