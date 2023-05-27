Home / World News / Pakistan SC stops proceedings of judicial commission on audio leaks

Pakistan SC stops proceedings of judicial commission on audio leaks

The top court will resume the hearing of the petitions on May 31, the written verdict read. The notification regarding the audio leak commission issued on May 19 was also suspended by the SC

ANI Asia
Pakistan SC stops proceedings of judicial commission on audio leaks

2 min read Last Updated : May 27 2023 | 4:10 AM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

The Pakistan Supreme Court has stopped proceedings of the judicial commission on audio leaks and suspended the notification issued by the federal government, Pakistan-based ARY News reported.

ARY News is a Pakistani news channel.

The Pakistan Supreme Court (SC) issued its ruling on the petitions against the judicial commission on audio leaks constituted by the federal government.

The bench, headed by CJP Bandial and comprising Justice Justice Ijaz Ul Ahsan, Justice Munib Akhtar, Justice Syed Hassan Azhar Rizvi and Justice Shahid Waheed, heard the petitions.

The top court in its ruling stopped the proceedings of the audio leak commission and issued notices to the parties.

The top court will resume the hearing of the petitions on May 31, the written verdict read. The notification regarding the audio leak commission issued on May 19 was also suspended by the SC.

As per the order, the constitution of the inquiry commission was challenged in four petitions filed in the Supreme Court. During the hearing, the attorney general raised objections to the bench's constitution in the initial arguments.

The attorney general also raised objections to the inclusion of the chief justice in the bench. The order read that it is a constitutional requirement to seek permission from the chief justice prior to acquiring the services of a judge, according to ARY News.

It further stated that two judges included in the inquiry commission were chief justices of high courts.

The federal government constitution the commission without seeking permission from the chief justice and violated the constitutional principle, whereas, the constitution process was also suspicious.

Also Read

Two HC judges elevated to SC, total strength of apex court reaches 34

Audio-Technica unveils ATH-M20xBT, ATH-S220BT Bluetooth headphones in India

Sale of petroleum products halves in Pakistan, high inflation to blame

Historical trail of Pakistan's powerful military enterprise: Explainer

Audio leaks suggest PTI leadership behind attack on official's residence

Twitter abandons bloc's code of practice on disinformation: EU official

China braces for next wave of Covid-19 infections, peak in June: Report

US Debt ceiling deadline extended to June 5, later than estimated: Yellen

'Crunch' time in debt ceiling talks, as McCarthy, Biden reach for a deal

Elon Musk's Neuralink says it has US FDA approval for human trials

Topics :Pakistan Supreme CourtPakistan

First Published: May 27 2023 | 8:07 AM IST

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story