Pakistan security personnel killed, several injured in Peshawar bomb blast

A Frontier Constabulary (FC) official was was killed and eight others, including two civilians, were injured in a blast in Pakistan's Peshawar, Pakistan-based Dawn reported.

The blast took place near Prime Hospital Complex on Warsak Road, Warsak Superintendent of Police (SP) Mohammad Arshad Khan confirmed that a vehicle of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa FC's Mohmand Rifles regiment was targeted in the attack at around 10:30 am (local time).

The vehicle was heading from Machni to Peshawar when the blast took place, he said. Mohammad Arshad Khan said that one Frontier Constabulary (FC) official was killed and six FC officials and two people were also injured, Dawn reported.

Khan said that the blast was conducted using an improvised explosion device (IED). He further said that an investigation was being carried out and that a report by the Bomb Disposal Unit would further clarify the nature of the blast.

Peshawar Capital City Police Officer (CCPO) Syed Ashfar Anwar visited the incident site, where possible evidence was collected, according to Dawn.

He further said that "strict checking" has been started at all entry and exit routes to the city. He emphasised that the Pakistan government would "not let anti-state elements succeed in their nefarious designs."

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa's Caretaker KP Chief Minister Mohammad Azam Khan condemned the incident. He prayed for the speedy recovery of the injured, Dawn reported. He ordered hospital authorities to provide the injured people with the best possible medical assistance.

He further said, "Such incidents will not demoralise the security forces. The entire nation is standing with the security forces." Former Pakistan Prime Minister Sharif also condemned the "cowardly attack".

On Saturday, a soldier was killed in an exchange of fire with terrorists in the North Waziristan area of Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Saturday, Pakistan-based Dawn reported citing the military wing.

The Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) in the press release said that the exchange of fire took place in the Mir Ali area. In the statement, ISPR said that Lance Naik Jamshed Khan was killed during his exchange of fire.

It further said that the area was being sanitised to eliminate any terrorists found in the region.ISPR said, "Security forces of Pakistan are determined to eliminate the menace of terrorism and such sacrifices of our brave soldiers further strengthen our resolve.