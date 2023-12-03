Home / World News / Pakistan sends back around 402,312 'illegal' Afghans to their homeland

"Thousands of Afghans are returning to their homeland on a daily basis through Chaman and Torkham borders, thanking Pakistan for its generosity," Radio Pakistan reported

At least 4,02,312 illegal foreigners, including Afghans, have so far been repatriated to their home countries in a dignified and safe manner from Pakistan, ARY News reported on Sunday.

It reported that the process for repatriation of undocumented foreign nationals is ongoing in Pakistan.

"Thousands of Afghans are returning to their homeland on a daily basis through Chaman and Torkham borders, thanking Pakistan for its generosity," Radio Pakistan reported.

Further, according to ARY News, the caretaker Pakistan government has built transit camps in various districts for the temporary accommodation of undocumented foreigners and their safe repatriation from the country.

A further 3,776 more 'illegal' Afghan nationals returned to their country on Friday.

Earlier, caretaker Provincial Information Minister Jan Achakzai reiterated the government's resolve, saying that the illegal immigrants will be repatriated to their own country at any cost, ARY News reported.

He said the government has set a target of deporting 10,000 immigrants every day. So far 135,000 illegal immigrants have returned to Afghanistan and this process is gradually progressing towards success.

ARY News quoted the minister as saying further that the Afghans were involved in 16 bomb attacks and sabotage incidents in the past year.

The interim government has decided to send back 10,000 'illegal' immigrants every day, he said.

