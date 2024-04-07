Home / World News / Pakistan set to repay $1 bn against Eurobond to reduce stock of debt

Pakistan set to repay $1 bn against Eurobond to reduce stock of debt

The move will reduce the stock of the debt acquired through selling Eurobonds and Sukuks (bond-like instruments used in Islamic finance) in international markets to below $ 7 billion

Photo: Unsplash
Press Trust of India Islamabad
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 07 2024 | 12:36 PM IST
Follow Us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Pakistan is set to repay a foreign debt worth $ 1 billion against a 10-year Eurobond maturing in the middle of this month which will reduce the stock of the debt acquired through the selling of bonds in international markets to below $ 7 billion.

The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) told The Express Tribune that it was ready to repay the bond anytime and was waiting to receive instructions to do so from the finance ministry.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

The move will reduce the stock of the debt acquired through selling Eurobonds and Sukuks (bond-like instruments used in Islamic finance) in international markets to below $ 7 billion.

This has enhanced the country's capacity to repay all the upcoming maturing foreign debt on time.

Following the repayment of $ 1 billion in April, Pakistan's foreign exchange reserves will experience a decline. However, the anticipated International Monetary Fund (IMF) tranche of $ 1.1 billion, likely to be received by the end of April, is expected to restore the reserves back to over the $ 8 billion mark.

Topline Securities CEO Muhammad Sohail said the recent increases in inflows from foreign portfolio investors purchasing shares at the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) and treasury bills, coupled with the SBP's gradual acquisition of US dollars from the market, were contributing to the management of regular debt repayments.

Also Read

76th Army Day 2024: Army Day parade takes place in Lucknow, check updates

Imran Wins. Army defeated. Instability ahead in Pakistan

On the cusp of elections, Pakistan needs to get past 'lock him up' politics

Pakistan elections: Results for 12 seats announced, parties neck and neck

Havildar Preeti Rajak becomes first woman to hold Subedar rank in Army

Local elections in Poland test PM Tusk's new govt after 4 months in power

UNGA Prez Francis lauds digitalisation, infrastructure investment in India

Protests erupt in Israel demading Netanyahu's resignation, early elections

At least eight killed, 10 injured in Russian strikes on Ukraine's Kharkiv

Iranian commander renews vow to revenge Syria strike that killed 2 generals

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :Pakistan governmentPakistanisPakistan Pakistan armyStock movemnet

First Published: Apr 07 2024 | 12:36 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story