Pakistan sets Nov 1 as deadline for illegal immigrants to leave country

Pakistan's caretaker federal government has set November 1 as the deadline for illegal immigrants to leave the country or else face deportation, ARY News reported.

ARY News is a Pakistani news channel.

The caretaker interior minister Sarfraz Bugti during a press conference in Islamabad following the apex committee meeting, clarified that the immigrants have been given a deadline of November 1 to leave the country.

Bugti further said that a task force has also been constituted which will take action against illegal immigrants. "Pakistan is the only country permitting people's entry even without a passport," the minister said.

He further said that the assets owned by illegal immigrants would be confiscated. He pointed out that a web portal is being established to report any illegal activity related to smuggling, as per ARY News.

"The names of those who provide any information related to illegal activities would be kept secret," Bugti elaborated.

Meanwhile, the National Apex Committee meeting has decided in principle to evict foreigners, illegally living in Pakistan.

The decision was taken in a meeting of the Apex committee held with PM Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar in the chair.

The meeting chaired by the caretaker premier was attended by COAS General Asim Munir, the chief ministers of four provinces, Pakistan occupied Kashmir (PoK) and Gilgit-Baltistan.

The meeting saw the attendance of high-ranked security officials. Sources said the security officials briefed the participants of the meeting about the recent terror incidents in Pakistan.

The meeting was also briefed about the steps being taken to control terrorism in Pakistan and action against illegal immigrants.

Sources said the meeting decided to set a deadline for the return of foreigners illegally living in Pakistan and after the passage of the deadline their property would be seized, as per ARY News.