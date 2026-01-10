Pakistan, US launch joint anti-terror exercise Inspired Gambit 2026

Pakistan and the US have started joint anti-terrorism military exercises at the National Counter Terrorism Centre (NCTC) in Pabbi town of Punjab's Kharian district, the military's media wing said on Saturday.

The Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) in a statement said that the 13th Pakistan-United States bilateral joint exercise, Inspired Gambit2026', commenced on Friday.

The NCTC serves as a key facility for joint anti-terrorism exercises by Pakistan with international partners like China and the US.

The two-week-long exercise is being conducted in the Counter Terrorism (CT) domain, involving contingents from the armies of Pakistan and the United States, the ISPR said.