Home / World News / Pakistan, US launch joint anti-terror exercise Inspired Gambit 2026

Pakistan, US launch joint anti-terror exercise Inspired Gambit 2026

The NCTC serves as a key facility for joint anti-terrorism exercises by Pakistan with international partners like China and the US

pakistan-us
The two-week-long exercise is being conducted in the Counter Terrorism (CT) domain, involving contingents from the armies of Pakistan and the United States| Image: Canva/Free
Press Trust of India Karachi
1 min read Last Updated : Jan 10 2026 | 2:58 PM IST
LinkedIN IconFacebook Icon

Pakistan and the US have started joint anti-terrorism military exercises at the National Counter Terrorism Centre (NCTC) in Pabbi town of Punjab's Kharian district, the military's media wing said on Saturday.

The Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) in a statement said that the 13th Pakistan-United States bilateral joint exercise, Inspired Gambit2026', commenced on Friday.

The NCTC serves as a key facility for joint anti-terrorism exercises by Pakistan with international partners like China and the US.

The two-week-long exercise is being conducted in the Counter Terrorism (CT) domain, involving contingents from the armies of Pakistan and the United States, the ISPR said.

According to the ISPR, the exercise is aimed at enhancing mutual understanding and interoperability through the sharing of counter-terrorism experiences, while further refining tactics, techniques and procedures essential for effective CT operations.

The ISPR said such joint training exercises are of vital importance in addressing evolving security challenges, improving professional military standards and strengthening the capacity of both forces to operate in complex counter-terrorism environments.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Dozens feared dead as largest anti-govt protests intensify in Iran

US agriculture secy suspends $129 million benefit funds to Minnesota

Rio-Glencore merger talks gain momentum with premium and CEO in focus

Walmart set to join Nasdaq 100 on January 20 as AstraZeneca drops out

Tanker carrying oil from Mexico reaches Cuba, increasing tensions with US

Topics :Pakistan Pakistan armyUS PakPak-US ties

First Published: Jan 10 2026 | 2:55 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story