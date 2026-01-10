US agriculture secy suspends $129 million benefit funds to Minnesota

By John Harney

US Agriculture Secretary Brooke Rollins announced that she was suspending federal benefit program funding to Minnesota and Minneapolis over allegations of widespread fraud in social service programs operating in the state.

“Today, @USDA is SUSPENDING FEDERAL FINANCIAL AWARDS to Minnesota and Minneapolis, effective immediately, until sufficient proof has been provided that the fraud has stopped,” she said in a post on X late Friday night.

The post included a letter addressed to Minnesota Governor Tim Walz and Jacob Frey, the mayor of Minneapolis, informing them of her decision.

She said the suspended funds amounted to $129 million. “The widespread and systemic fraud associated with federal benefit programs in the state of Minnesota and the city of Minneapolis demonstrate an inability to handle federal resources without additional oversight and accountability measures in place,” Rollins wrote in the letter.