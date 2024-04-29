Pakistan working hard to eradicate polio: Shehbaz Sharif assures Bill Gates

Pakistan, one of two countries where polio remains endemic, was working tirelessly to eradicate the disease, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said on Monday, as he underlined that all partners needed to put in continuous efforts to reach the ultimate goal of a polio-free Pakistan.

Prime Minister Sharif discussed with Bill Gates, the founder and co-chair of the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation, the ongoing activities between Pakistan and the foundation in the areas of immunisation, nutrition and financial inclusion on the sidelines of a special meeting of the World Economic Forum.

Gates, in the interaction with the prime minister on the sidelines of the WEF special meeting here, praised the programme of immunisation and polio immunisation in Punjab under Sharif's leadership as chief minister of the province and suggested the spread of the practice across the country, a statement released on X said.

Recalling Gates' visit to Pakistan in February 2022, the prime minister invited him to visit the country again and reiterated his commitment to continue working with Gates to ensure a strong partnership between Pakistan and the Gates Foundation, the statement said.

Earlier, Sharif and Gates participated in a high-level panel discussion at the World Economic Forum titled "Redefining the Global Health Agenda".

Thanking the Gates Foundation for its long-standing support for polio eradication in Pakistan, Sharif said his country was working tirelessly to eradicate polio and stressed that continuous efforts were needed by all partners to reach the ultimate goal of a polio-free Pakistan.

Gates appreciated the efforts of Pakistan and said the eradication of polio was very important to save future generations from this deadly disease.

The prime minister said the Gates Foundation was a reliable partner in the socio-economic development of Pakistan and provided support in IT, STEM education and disaster management, among other areas.

Sharif is on a two-day visit to Saudi Arabia, the second in less than a month, to attend the World Economic Forum and also hold bilateral meetings with world leaders.

The World Economic Forum's (WEF) Special Meeting on Global Collaboration, Growth and Energy' will be held on April 28 and 29 in Riyadh in the Gulf nation.

Sharif is accompanied by Deputy Prime Minister Ishaq Dar, who is also the foreign minister, and Finance Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb.