Home / World News / Pakistani Taliban announces 3-day cease-fire on Eid al-Adha holiday

Pakistani Taliban announces 3-day cease-fire on Eid al-Adha holiday

Eid al-Adha will be celebrated in Pakistan on Monday amid a surge in violence

Pakistan flag
Photo: Shutterstock
AP Peshawar
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 16 2024 | 10:44 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

A key Pakistani militant group behind scores of gun and bomb attacks on Sunday announced a rare cease-fire with security forces during the Muslim holiday of Eid al-Adha.

Eid al-Adha will be celebrated in Pakistan on Monday amid a surge in violence.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

The cease-fire announcement would allow worshippers to attend Eid prayers at mosques and open areas without fear of attacks by militants.

Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan, which is a separate group from but a close ally of the Afghan Taliban, said in a statement it decided to announce a cease-fire on the demand from the Pakistani people.

TTP said its fighters would defend themselves if acted by security forces. TTP has been emboldened since the Afghan Taliban seized power in neighboring Afghanistan in August 2021, when the US and NATO troops were in the final stages of their pullout from the country after 20 years.

ALSO READ: Amnesty Int'l urges Taliban to reopen secondary schools for Afghan girls

This is the second time that TTP has announced a cease-fire, after 2021.

That cease-fire ended in 2022. Since then, the Pakistani Taliban have stepped up attacks, straining ties between Pakistan and the Afghan Taliban's government as Islamabad says most of the TTP leaders are hiding in Afghanistan.

Pakistan also says TTP uses Afghan soil for attacks in Pakistan, a charge that TTP and Kabul deny.

Also Read

Eid-Ul-Fitr: Wishes, messages, quotes and social media status for sharing

Happy Eid-ul-Fitr 2024: Here are the 20 best wishes, messages, and quotes

Salman Khan, Preity Zinta, and Bobby Deol join Sohail Khan's Eid party

Eid-ul-Fitr 2024: Here's the moon sighting date in India, UAE, US and more

Eid-al-Fitr 2024: Everything you need to know about Shawwal moon sighting

Missing American citizen's body found in Himachal's Lahaul and Spiti

Israel to halt daytime fighting along route in southern Gaza for aid flow

Fight for control of Yemen's banks between rebels, govt to wreck economy

German police shoot man allegedly threatening them with axe in Hamburg

Ukraine bid falters a bit as several nations don't sign on to summit text

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Topics :TalibanEidPakistan

First Published: Jun 16 2024 | 10:44 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story