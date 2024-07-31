Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / World News / Palestinian detainees taken by Israel faced torture, mistreatment: UN

Palestinian detainees taken by Israel faced torture, mistreatment: UN

The report on detention in the wake of the deadly Hamas-led militant attacks and hostage-takings in Israel says that Israel's prison service held more than 9,400 security detainees as of end of June

United Nations
Findings in the report, one of the most extensive of its kind, could be used by International Criminal Court prosecutors who are looking into crimes committed in connection with the Oct. 7 attacks | File image
AP Geneva
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 31 2024 | 12:53 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

The UN human rights office has issued a report Wednesday saying Palestinian detainees taken by Israeli authorities since the Oct. 7 attacks in Gaza have faced waterboarding, sleep deprivation, electric shocks and other torture and mistreatment.

The report on detention in the wake of the deadly Hamas-led militant attacks and hostage-takings in Israel says that Israel's prison service held more than 9,400 security detainees as of the end of June, and some have been held in secret without access to lawyers or respect for their legal rights.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

A summary of the report, based on interviews with former detainees and other sources, decries a staggering number of detainees including men, women, children, journalists and human rights defenders and said such practices raise concerns about arbitrary detention.

The testimonies gathered by my office and other entities indicate a range of appalling acts, such as waterboarding and the release of dogs on detainees, amongst other acts, in flagrant violation of international human rights law and international humanitarian law, said UN Human Rights Chief Volker Trk in a statement.

Findings in the report, one of the most extensive of its kind, could be used by International Criminal Court prosecutors who are looking into crimes committed in connection with the Oct. 7 attacks and its aftermath, including Israel's blistering military campaign that is ongoing in Gaza.

Authors of the report said its content was shared with the Israeli government. The Associated Press has contacted the Israeli diplomatic mission for comment.


Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Hunger in India came down to 13.7% during 2021-23 period: UN-FAO report

International Seabed Authority to conduct polls amid deep-sea mining debate

Ethiopia mudslides: Search for missing continues as death toll rises to 257

UN urges nations to better prepare as extreme heat breaks records

40 mn people living with HIV in 2023, over 9 mn not getting treatment: UN

Topics :United NationsisraelIsrael-PalestineGazaGaza conflictHamas

First Published: Jul 31 2024 | 12:53 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story