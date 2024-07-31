Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / World News / Lufthansa forecasts lower earnings in Q3 as yields slump, costs rise

Lufthansa forecasts lower earnings in Q3 as yields slump, costs rise

Lufthansa shares are down around 25 per cent over the last six months as it continues to struggle to recover its balance sheet

Lufthansa (Photo: Unsplash)
Lufthansa (Photo: Unsplash)
Reuters
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 31 2024 | 11:53 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
German flagship carrier Lufthansa expects lower earnings in the third quarter as yields slump and unit costs increase, the company said on Wednesday, adding to warning signs for European airlines amid flattening demand and aircraft delivery snags.
 
Airfares around Europe and Asia have started to plateau or fall, signalling that a prolonged post-Covid travel boom is waning and delivering a setback for airlines struggling with higher costs and limited aircraft availability.
 

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

In the third quarter, Lufthansa expects yields to be lower by a single-digit percentage compared with 2023 levels, while unit costs are expected to rise by a similar magnitude, according to a company statement.
 
Overall, it expects third-quarter adjusted earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) to fall short of the prior-year level of 1.5 billion euros ($1.6 billion), due to challenges at its main-brand passenger business Lufthansa Airlines.
 
Lufthansa cut its profit target for the second time this year in July.
 
Spiralling coat
 

More From This Section

Recent rains in North Korea flood thousands of houses, vast farmland

China accuses Japan of 'smear attacks' in recent talks with Quad members

Who was Hamas chief Ismail Haniyeh, killed in an Israeli attack in Iran?

BOJ raises key interest rate, aims to curb yen's slide against dollar

Venezuelans protest as observers say presidential vote undemocratic

European airlines have already suffered a disappointing first quarter, with their woes around spiralling costs and struggling yields set to define the second quarter as well.
 
Last week, Air France KLM missed its profit forecast on higher costs that also plagued its first-quarter results, and falling profit at Ryanair sounded further alarm bells.
 
Lufthansa shares are down around 25 per cent over the last six months as it continues to struggle to recover its balance sheet.
On Wednesday, Lufthansa reported a group net result of 469 million euros in the April-to-June period, down by almost half on the same period last year.
 
The group is hoping to claw back revenue at Lufthansa Airlines, where delayed aircraft deliveries are disrupting fleet management and driving up repair costs for older planes still in use, while wages have gone up for staff in Germany after a series of strikes that cost the group 100 million euros in second-quarter earnings.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Airways major Lufthansa slashes 2024 profit target for a second time

After Lufthansa-ITA deal, experts say European regulators may deter tie-ups

Lufthansa gets EU nod for $350 million stake in Italy's ITA Airways

Lufthansa plane lands safely in Delhi after wheel fire upon arrival

'India a big market; good to have stronger Lufthansa-Air India partnership'

Topics :LufthansaAviationairlinesEARNINGS

First Published: Jul 31 2024 | 11:52 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story