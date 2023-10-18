Palestinian prez cancels meeting with Biden after hospital strike: Report

A senior Palestinian official says President Mahmoud Abbas has cancelled his participation in a meeting scheduled on Wednesday with President Joe Biden and other Mideast leaders.

Abbas was scheduled to join Jordan's King Abdullah II and Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sissi at Wednesday's summit in Amman, Jordan, where they are to discuss the latest Israel-Hamas war with Biden.

But the senior official said Abbas was withdrawing to protest an alleged Israeli airstrike on a hospital in Gaza that Hamas health officials say has killed over 500 people.

The official spoke on condition of anonymity because the cancelation has not been formally announced.