Palestinians prepare to welcome relatives to be released from Israel

Ahead of the first day of the ceasefire, some Palestinians in the West Bank are preparing to welcome home their relatives, some of whom have spent years in Israeli prisons.

Israel's justice ministry has published a list of 95 Palestinian prisoners set to be released on Sunday. Most of them are accused of crimes such as incitement, vandalism, supporting terror activities or attempted murder.

In the village of Kafr Niema in the West Bank, the Ataya family is hoping to mark their son's birthday on Sunday with his release.

"He will turn 19 and begin his 20th year. It will be a celebration of both a new year of his life and God willing, his release," his father, Nasser Ataya, said.

His son Osama's name is on the list. He was arrested after the war broke out in October 2023, accused of conducting terror activities, Ataya said.

Israel's Prison Services has said it will carry out the transportation of the prisoners when they're released, rather than the International Red Cross, to avoid public expressions of joy.

The lists of prisoners are published to also allow members of the public to petition Israeli courts against the release of a specific prisoner.

They can submit petitions up until the prisoners are released on Sunday, a spokesperson for the justice ministry said. Earlier, Israel's justice ministry has published a list of more than 700 Palestinian prisoners who are to be released under the ceasefire deal pausing the war with Hamas in Gaza.

The list came hours after Israel's full Cabinet approved the ceasefire deal.

The ministry said the Palestinian prisoners will be released no earlier than 4 pm local time on Sunday, the day the exchange is set to begin.

The list includes members of Hamas and Islamic militant groups, some of whom are serving life sentences and are convicted of serious offences such as murder.