Firefighters' nightmare: How Palisades fire became the worst in LA history

Officials confirmed on Thursday that at least 10 people have been killed, and more than 10,000 homes, businesses, and other buildings were damaged or destroyed in the Palisades and Eaton fires. Approximately 5,300 structures were destroyed in the Palisades fire alone, while an estimated 4,000 to 5,000 buildings were impacted by the Eaton fire in the Altadena area. The fires have displaced nearly 180,000 residents and left half a million people without power.

What made the Palisades fire one of the worst in LA County’s history?

Several critical factors, including extreme weather conditions, rapid fire spread, Pacific Palisades’ unique geography, and water supply issues, created a perfect storm for firefighters already facing significant challenges. Here’s a closer look at the factors behind one of the worst fires to start this year.

Multiple potential ignition sources

Authorities are investigating multiple potential ignition sources for the devastating fires that have swept through the Los Angeles area.

The origin of the wind-driven fire has been traced to a location behind a home on Piedra Morada Drive, overlooking a heavily wooded arroyo.

Although lightning is a common cause of wildfires in the US, it was swiftly ruled out, as no lightning activity was reported in the Palisades area or near the Eaton fire, which ignited in east Los Angeles County and similarly razed hundreds of homes.

Arson and utility faults investigated

Investigators are focusing on two other prevalent causes: deliberate arson and utility line faults. John Lentini, a seasoned fire investigator and owner of Scientific Fire Analysis in Florida, told the Associated Press that the investigation method remains consistent regardless of the fire’s magnitude. “This was once a small fire,” Lentini explained. “The focus is on pinpointing the origin, examining the surrounding area, and determining the cause.”

To date, no official evidence of arson has emerged, and utility lines have not been implicated.

Terrie Prosper, communications director for the California Public Utilities Commission (CPUC), stated that utility companies are obligated to report potential electric incidents linked to wildfires. The CPUC investigates breaches of state regulations, but no such filings related to the current fires have appeared on the CPUC’s monitoring website.

Other potential causes under scrutiny include debris burning, fireworks, and accidental incidents. In 2021, a gender reveal event caused a fire that devastated nearly 36 square miles, destroyed multiple structures, and tragically took the life of firefighter Charlie Morton.

Weather and environment compounded the crisis

Extreme environmental and weather conditions exacerbated the recent LA fires. Southern California has experienced severe drought, receiving less than 10 per cent of its average rainfall since October. Combined with powerful Santa Ana winds exceeding 60 mph (97 km/h), these conditions dramatically accelerated the spread of flames.

The National Weather Service described the situation as “about as severe as it gets,” issuing a red flag warning affecting 19 million people. While the region has seen some drought relief in recent years, 2025 has begun with record-dry conditions, intensifying the problem.

Fire hydrants run dry

The water supply system faced immense strain. Within hours of the Palisades fire igniting, the city’s water tanks were drained as demand quadrupled. Janisse Quinones, CEO of the Los Angeles Department of Water and Power, said one of the three million-gallon tankers available to refill the neighbourhood’s hydrants was completely depleted.

Water pressure dropped significantly, and fighting a fast-moving fire in steep terrain became even more challenging. Strong winds also grounded helicopters, preventing aerial suppression efforts.

Additionally, historic drought conditions and water-restricting policies may have contributed to fire hydrants running dry, according to a National Geographic report.

High fire hazard geography

The Pacific Palisades’ unique geography posed significant challenges for firefighters. Located at the junction of suburban areas and wildland hillsides, the region contains fire-prone chaparral vegetation such as manzanita and scrub oak. This naturally fire-prone ecosystem is also home to high-value properties, complicating containment efforts.

US federal analysis ranks Los Angeles County’s wildfire risk among the highest in the country, with areas like Pacific Palisades and Hollywood Hills marked as “very high fire hazard severity.”

Experts have criticised the expansion of housing into known fire zones, noting that human activity has increased fire frequency, which historically occurred every 30-130 years.

Firefighting efforts hampered

Firefighting efforts were severely hampered by resource limitations. Los Angeles County Fire Chief Anthony Marrone highlighted a shortage of firefighters to manage multiple fires and overwhelmed departments unable to respond to four large-scale fires simultaneously.

Water supply interruptions, decreased water pressure, and drained fire hydrants created a “worst-case scenario” for firefighting teams.

Currently, the Palisades and Eaton fires continue to burn with minimal containment. Despite a reduction in wind intensity, the absence of rain in the forecast means the flames persist, consuming dry landscapes.