Hush money case: Trump set to be sentenced today, days before swearing-in

US President-elect Donald Trump is set to be sentenced on Friday for his criminal conviction related to hush money paid to porn star Stormy Daniels, a case that briefly overshadowed his campaign to reclaim the White House. The US Supreme Court cleared the way for sentencing in a Manhattan state court on Thursday, rejecting a last-minute request by Trump to delay the proceedings just 10 days before his January 20 inauguration.

In a close 5-4 decision, the Supreme Court’s nine judges denied Trump's appeal. Conservative judges Clarence Thomas, Samuel Alito, Neil Gorsuch, and Brett Kavanaugh voted in favour of granting the request, while Chief Justice John Roberts and Justice Amy Coney Barrett, along with the three liberal judges, voted against it. Notably, Gorsuch, Kavanaugh, and Barrett were appointed by Trump.

The court’s ruling emphasised that the sentencing would not significantly impact Trump’s upcoming responsibilities as president. “Burden that sentencing will impose on the President-Elect’s responsibilities is relatively insubstantial,” the order stated.

Additionally, the court confirmed that Trump could appeal both his conviction and any alleged trial-related evidentiary violations and allowed him to attend the sentencing virtually.

Hush money case: Donald Trump’s reaction

In response to the Supreme Court’s decision, Trump posted on his social media platform, Truth Social, asserting his innocence.

“Every Legal Scholar stated, unequivocally, that this is a case that should never have been brought. There was no case against me. In other words, I am innocent of all of the Judge’s made up, fake charges,” he wrote.

He described his conviction as a ‘weaponisation’ of the US justice system against a political opponent, calling it ‘Lawfare’. Trump also pledged to appeal the case, expressing confidence that ‘justice will prevail’ and emphasising that the “pathetic, dying remnants of the Witch Hunts against me will not distract us as we unite and make America great again!”

Also Read

The case against Trump stems from his efforts to cover up hush-money payments made to Daniels to keep quiet about their alleged affair before the 2016 election. He was convicted on 34 counts of falsifying business records to conceal the payments.

Donald Trump’s hush money case

The hush-money case against Donald Trump revolves around a payment made to adult film star Stormy Daniels during the 2016 presidential campaign. This payment, allegedly orchestrated by Trump's former lawyer Michael Cohen, was intended to prevent Daniels from revealing claims of an affair with Trump, which he has consistently denied. The case has significant implications, marking the first time a former US president has been convicted of a crime.

Hush money case: Key case details

>In October 2016, just before the presidential election, Cohen paid Daniels $130,000 to secure her silence about the alleged affair. Cohen later testified that he acted at Trump’s direction and expected to be reimbursed for this payment.

>Trump was indicted on 34 felony counts of falsifying business records in connection with this payment. Prosecutors allege that Trump improperly recorded the reimbursement to Cohen as legal expenses, which constituted a violation of state election law.

>In May 2024, Trump was found guilty on all counts related to falsifying business records. The prosecution argued that this scheme was designed to influence the outcome of the election by suppressing damaging information. Trump’s defense claimed that he was unaware of any wrongdoing and that the charges were politically motivated.

>Trump’s sentencing is scheduled for January 10, 2025. A New York judge indicated that he would likely impose a conditional discharge, meaning the case could be dismissed if Trump does not face further legal issues. The judge also noted that incarceration is not expected in this case.

[With agency inputs]