Home / World News / Panama's president turns to higher power as protests grip nation for months

Protests have extended beyond banana workers and Bocas del Toro, with teachers, construction workers, and students also joining demonstrations over various issues, including social security changes

Panama President Jose Raul Mulino
Mulino has said he won't reverse controversial changes to Panama's social security system | REUTERS/Daniel Becerril
AP Panama City
3 min read Last Updated : Jun 07 2025 | 8:47 AM IST
Panama's Jos Ral Mulino appealed to a higher power on Friday, calling in an archbishop and a rabbi to deliver a message to striking banana workers after nearly two months of social protest that have roiled the country.

Mulino has said he won't reverse controversial changes to Panama's social security system, courts have deemed the strike illegal and top banana Chiquita Brands fired nearly 5,000 striking workers last month in Panama's western Bocas del Toro province.

But nothing has stopped the protests.

So at his weekly news briefing Friday, Mulino said he had met with Archbishop Jos Domingo Ulloa and one of Panama's leading Jewish figures, Rabbi Gustavo Kraselnik, to enlist them as intermediaries. He gave Ulloa a personal letter to bring to Francisco Smith, leader of the striking banana workers' union.

In the letter, Mulino said, he committed to send proposed legislation to the Congress that would be favourable for the country's banana sector, above all its workers. But he conditioned the proposal on former workers lifting their protest.

There was precedent for the maneuver.

In 2022, Ulloa brokered a dialogue that eased protests over the high cost of fuel and food. In 2018, Ulloa mediated a dispute between parts of the government.

Smith, secretary general of the Banana Industry Workers Union, had said earlier Friday before Mulino's announcement that he was open to dialogue. Union leaders planned to travel to the capital Monday to meet with the president of the National Assembly and present a list of demands. He insisted, however, that changes be made to the social security reform.

Smith, who has led the protest in western Bocas del Toro province, has said the social security reform passed in March threatens the special privileges laid out for banana workers in another law, covering things like subsidies and labor protections.

The impact has been acute. Chiquita Brands said last month they had lost at least $75 million before announcing a temporary halt to their operations in Panama.

Demonstrations have not been limited to the banana workers, to Bocas del Toro or even to the social security changes. At various times teachers, construction workers and students have protested as well.

Authorities have said they'll withhold the pay of 15,000 teachers for their strike.

On Thursday, border police clashed with protesters who had blocked a highway in eastern Darien province, leaving injured on both sides.

In addition to the social security changes, demonstrators have protested a security agreement giving US troops access to some Panamanian facilities and efforts to reopen a massive copper mine.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics :Panamaprotestspresident

First Published: Jun 07 2025 | 8:46 AM IST

