Trump distances himself from Musk, hints at reviewing govt contracts

US President Donald Trump has made it clear he has no intention of reaching out to Elon Musk despite their long-standing association. Their recent public fallout, triggered by disagreements over a sweeping tax package, has now raised questions about the future of Musk’s government ties.

“We’ll take a look at everything,” Trump told reporters on Friday, when asked whether he was considering cancelling federal contracts with Musk’s companies, Bloomberg News reported. “It’s a lot of subsidy,” he added, noting that any decision would be made “only if it’s to be fair for him and for the country.”

ALSO READ: X users hooked to Musk vs Trump feud- could this be good for the platform? The feud intensified on June 5, when both men took public swipes at each other, shaking investor confidence. Tesla shares tumbled, although they regained some ground on Friday. Other assets linked to Trump and Musk were similarly affected.

Musk had shown a willingness to de-escalate the tensions late Thursday, but received no such reciprocation from the president. “I don’t have any plans,” Trump said when asked if he’d speak to him. Billions in federal support at stake The fallout between Elon Musk and Donald Trump could stall Tesla’s self-driving ambitions, reduce SpaceX’s Nasa missions, limit Starlink’s global contracts, and cost X valuable advertisers. ALSO READ: Elon Musk could lose billions depending on how spat with Trump unfolds Musk’s firms — including Tesla and the privately-held aerospace giant SpaceX — have long benefitted from government funding. According to Bloomberg Government data, SpaceX has secured over $22 billion in unclassified contracts from Nasa and the Department of Defense since 2000. The company is now valued at around $350 billion.