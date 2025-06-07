Home / World News / Trump distances himself from Musk, hints at reviewing govt contracts

Trump distances himself from Musk, hints at reviewing govt contracts

After a public spat over tax policy, Trump may review billions in federal contracts awarded to Tesla and SpaceX, citing fairness and national interest

donald trump, elon musk
The feud intensified on June 5, when both men took public swipes at each other | Image: Bloomberg
Apexa Rai New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jun 07 2025 | 8:43 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
US President Donald Trump has made it clear he has no intention of reaching out to Elon Musk despite their long-standing association. Their recent public fallout, triggered by disagreements over a sweeping tax package, has now raised questions about the future of Musk’s government ties.
 
“We’ll take a look at everything,” Trump told reporters on Friday, when asked whether he was considering cancelling federal contracts with Musk’s companies, Bloomberg News reported. “It’s a lot of subsidy,” he added, noting that any decision would be made “only if it’s to be fair for him and for the country.”
 
The feud intensified on June 5, when both men took public swipes at each other, shaking investor confidence. Tesla shares tumbled, although they regained some ground on Friday. Other assets linked to Trump and Musk were similarly affected. 
 
Musk had shown a willingness to de-escalate the tensions late Thursday, but received no such reciprocation from the president. “I don’t have any plans,” Trump said when asked if he’d speak to him.

Billions in federal support at stake

The fallout between Elon Musk and Donald Trump could stall Tesla’s self-driving ambitions, reduce SpaceX’s Nasa missions, limit Starlink’s global contracts, and cost X valuable advertisers.
 
Musk’s firms — including Tesla and the privately-held aerospace giant SpaceX — have long benefitted from government funding. According to Bloomberg Government data, SpaceX has secured over $22 billion in unclassified contracts from Nasa and the Department of Defense since 2000. The company is now valued at around $350 billion. 
 
Despite the apparent rift, Trump struck a more measured tone when asked about Musk’s earlier role heading the Department of Government Efficiency, a federal cost-cutting initiative. “He helped us a lot,” the president said, adding he wished Musk well and hoped he “does well with Tesla.”
 
A White House official said on Friday that, beyond Trump’s post on social media raising the issue, no formal steps had been taken to cut off ties with Musk’s companies. The official also added that Trump was moving ahead and focusing on his economic agenda instead of the fight with Musk.
 
Trump also said he hadn’t yet considered whether to keep the Tesla vehicle he received earlier this year during a White House event meant to highlight American innovation.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories Online

  • Over 30 behind the paywall stories daily, handpicked by our editors for subscribers

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Immigration authorities conduct raids across LA amid crowds of protesters

US Supreme Court gives DOGE access to sensitive social security data

Man charged with hate crime in Boulder attack on 'Zionists' to face court

US, Chinese officials to hold new round of trade talks in London next week

China clears licence for rare earth suppliers for US automakers: Report

Topics :Donald TrumpElon MuskDonald Trump administrationTeslaSpaceX

First Published: Jun 07 2025 | 8:43 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story