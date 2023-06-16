Home / World News / Panhandle town tornado: 3 dead, over 75 injured, widespread damage in Texas

Panhandle town tornado: 3 dead, over 75 injured, widespread damage in Texas

A tornado ripped through the Texas Panhandle town of Perryton on Thursday, killing one person, injuring dozens more and causing widespread damage as another in a series of fierce storms

IANS
Panhandle town tornado: 3 dead, over 75 injured, widespread damage in Texas

2 min read Last Updated : Jun 16 2023 | 7:46 AM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

At least three people were killed and more than 75 others injured after a tornado ripped through a small town in the US state of Texas, leaving behind extensive damage, officials confirmed.

The tornado hit Perryton, which has a population of around 8,500, at around 5.10 p.m. on Thursday evening, NBC News quoted Trent Hoffeditz, a meteorologist for the National Weather Service in Amarillo, as saying.

Perryton Fire Chief Paul Dutcher said that three people have been confirmed dead and that 75 to 100 had been seen at local hospitals.

Ochiltree General Hospital CFO Debbie Beck told CNN that between 50 to 100 injured people have been treated in a Perryton hospital.

Beck said the injuries range from "very minor" to "collapsed lungs, head injuries, and broken bones".

No fatalities have been recorded, she said, adding that medics have been treating patients at the hospital without power.

Beck said the tornado struck the northeast part of Perryton and went down a portion of Main Street, causing extensive damage to homes and businesses.

The fire department and EMS were also hit and a trailer park sustained heavy damage, she added.

In response, the state of Texas as well as cities and counties surrounding Perryton have started sending aid.

Governor Greg Abbott's office and the state's Division of Emergency Management are mobilising resources, Representative Four Price said in a Facebook post.

"TDEM is moving everything that way. Search and Rescue, medical, etc.," Price said, adding that multiple structures have been damaged and "the state is engaging additional medical help to triage".

The Red Cross told CNN that it was also mobilising teams on the ground to support the people impacted in the tornado.

The tornado was reported on Thursday as tornado watches covered northern and central Texas and a large part of Oklahoma because of severe weather moving through the region, according to the National Weather Service.

Tornado watches remains for part of Texas.

--IANS

ksk/

Also Read

Tornadoes strike Arkansas, Illinois, leave 18 dead, dozens injured

Powerful storms slam central Alabama; at least 6 killed, 12 injured

As tornadoes hit Alabama, survivors hid in tubs, shipping containers

Mississippi tornadoes kill 23 people, destroy buildings overnight

Hospitals across India hold mock drills to verify Covid readiness

Journalists covering events in Pak should be allowed to do their work: US

Nissan operations chief Gupta, once seen as CEO candidate, to leave company

Israel's judicial reform could prompt hi-tech cos to relocate abroad: IMF

Unemployment in Afghanistan rose significantly in past two years: Report

Change in China's stance on debt restructuring for SL in 2023 unlikely

Topics :TexasTexas death

First Published: Jun 16 2023 | 9:07 AM IST

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story