Partners Group-backed KinderCare prices US IPO in range to raise $576 mn

The IPO values KinderCare at $2.74 billion on a non-diluted basis.
Oregon-based KinderCare, one of the largest providers of early childhood education centers in the US, operates more than 1,500 centers with a capacity of more than 200,000 children, according to its IPO filing. The company also runs 900 before-and-after school sites across 40 states and the District of Columbia.
During the six months ended June 29, KinderCare posted revenue of $1.34 billion, compared with $1.27 billion during the same period a year earlier. It reported a net profit of $26.8 million during the same period, down from $71.7 million a year earlier, according to its most recently updated IPO filing.
KinderCare said it plans to use the funds raised to pay off debt and cover expenses.