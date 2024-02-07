Home / World News / Payments from crypto ransom attacks doubled to record $1 bn in 2023

Payments from crypto ransom attacks doubled to record $1 bn in 2023

Scammers targeting institutions such as hospitals, schools and government offices for ransom pocketed $1.1 billion last year, compared with $567 million in 2022

Cryptocurrency theft via cyberheists and ransomware attacks is also a significant source of funding for North Korea, according to UN reports
Reuters

2 min read Last Updated : Feb 07 2024 | 10:24 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Payments from crypto-related ransom attacks nearly doubled to a record $1 billion in 2023, blockchain analytics firm Chainalysis said on Wednesday.
 
Scammers targeting institutions such as hospitals, schools and government offices for ransom pocketed $1.1 billion last year, compared with $567 million in 2022.
 

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

However, losses stemming from other crypto-related crimes such as scamming and hacking fell in 2023, Chainalysis said.
Bitcoin, the largest cryptocurrency, has jumped 60% since the end of September to $43,134 on enthusiasm about a new U.S. bitcoin ETF and on signs central banks around the world will begin trimming interest rates.
 
"An increasing number of new players were attracted by the potential for high profits and lower barriers to entry," Chainalysis said.
"Big game hunting" has become the dominant strategy over the last few years, with a dominant share of all ransom revenue volume made up of payments of $1 million or more, Chainalysis added.
 
A group of digital extortionists named "cl0p", which subverted a file sharing software MOVEit, made nearly $100 million in ransom payments, the analytics company said.
 
Hundred of organizations, including government departments, UK's telecom regulator and energy giant Shell, have reported cybersecurity breaches involving the MOVEit software tool, which is typically used to transfer large amounts of often sensitive data, including pension information and social security numbers.
 
A report in November showed that cybercrime group "Black Basta" had extorted at least $107 million in bitcoin, with much of the laundered ransom payments making their way to the sanctioned Russian cryptocurrency exchange Garantex.
 
Cryptocurrency theft via cyberheists and ransomware attacks is also a significant source of funding for North Korea, according to UN reports.
 
Chainalysis' figures undervalue crypto's role in all crime as it only tracks cryptocurrency sent to wallet addresses identified as illicit. It does not include payments for non-crypto-related crime such as crypto used in drug trafficking deals.
 

Also Read

FBI dismantles malware system that took millions in ransom globally

US plans to push other countries not to pay hacker ransoms ahead of meeting

Alliance of 40 countries to vow not to pay ransom to cybercriminals: US

Discussions on global framework to regulate crypto underway: FM Sitharaman

10 heart attacks within 24 hrs at Garba events in Gujarat; youngest was 17

US trade deficit shrinks 18.7% in 2023, slightly widens in December

FTC dings Microsoft over Activision Blizzard's 1,900 jobs cuts in court

No delay in disbursal of sops under PLI scheme for white goods: DPIIT

Oil prices rise on lower-than-expected surge in US crude stockpiles

Will soon reach point of no foreign military presence: Maldives Prez Muizzu

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :cryptocurrencyransomware attackOnline fraudfinancial frauds

First Published: Feb 07 2024 | 10:20 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story