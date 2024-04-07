PBOC to give $69 billion in loans to boost science, technology sectors

The People’s Bank of China said it will set up a relending program of as much as 500 billion yuan ($69 billion) to support innovation and project upgrades in the science and technology sectors.
The refinancing program is set to help small- and medium-sized technology firms in their initial startup and growth stages and provide credit support to high-end projects, it said
First Published: Apr 07 2024 | 11:29 PM IST